Dem Rep. Crockett: Nancy Mace Is Exploiting ‘Trans Folk’ for Money

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that her colleague Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was exploiting “trans folk” for money while discussing their argument during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Crockett said, “Right now, people play on the fact that they can make money. I literally had my team look up her FEC documents because in my soul, I was like, you must be broke. She’s not exactly broke, but I have three times as much money on hand. She needs some more money. So this was about money. And the idea that you would do it at the expense of children, or the idea that you would do it at the expense of one of your colleagues, is a problem.”

Host Joy Reid said, “I mean, the reality is, is to your point of trying to raise money, she’s obviously looking for attention. This is somebody who said to her aides, allegedly, that she wanted during January 6th to get punched in the face so that she could go on Fox with a bruised face. This is somebody who knows that her party spent more than $200 million, $215 million on TV ads, specifically attacking trans rights. She used to be pro trans. She used to be pro LGTBQ. She shifted and now has decided this is her mission, it’s her ministry.”

Crockett added, “This was not a hearing about trans folk. I do want to be clear. But every single hearing she is going to talk about trans people. She did it today when we had a telework hearing. I don’t know what trans folk got to do with telework, but she was going to make sure that she brought it in. So she’s going to keep doing it because for some reason she’s making money. But I’m telling you, she’s not even making good money off of it. Like you probably could find something else to do. Maybe start serving your constituents.”

