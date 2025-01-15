Mullin Predicts Hegseth Confirmation

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said he anticipated Trump Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

According to the Oklahoma Republican, Hegseth “absolutely nailed” his performance earlier in the day before the Senate Armed Service Committee.

“Do you anticipate any Republican defections, given how well Hegseth did today?” FNC host Laura Ingraham said.

“I think Pete just absolutely nailed it, Laura,” Mullin replied. “And thank you for having me on, by the way. I wasn’t surprised at all for Joni making that announcement. I thought she played her hand right, meaning that she did exactly what she said she was going to do. She was going to hold until the hearing. She came out immediately, said she was going to support because of the performance that Pete had today, and then, you know what happens with Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, I think they both said they want to listen to the hearing, too.”

He added, “I know Susan personally, who paid close attention to it. I believe, without question, Pete’s going to be confirmed, and I think you’re going to have a strong support from all the Republicans, men and women alike. I think he is the right person for the job, and President Trump did a wonderful job by picking him to be the next Secretary of Defense.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor