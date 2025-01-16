Alex Marlow: Joe Biden Was a Horrible President and an Even Worse Human Being

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed President Joe Biden’s Farewell Address.

Marlow stated, “[T]here was tons of lying, tons of demagoguery, and a lot of passive aggression, a lot of things that were actually quite mean and dishonest and they were framed up as he was the one who was the moral one and the clear-headed one, which has never been the case with Joe.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

