Dem Rep. Suozzi: Part of Why I Voted to Deport, Bar Entry to Sex Offense, Domestic Violence Perps Is I Don’t Think It’ll Pass Senate

On Thursday’s broadcast of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) stated that he doesn’t believe the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, which would bar entry for and deem as deportable illegal immigrants who have committed sex crimes or domestic violence, will actually end being passed by the Senate and stated that while he believes Democrats can’t say that they are opposed to deporting criminals, part of the reason he voted in favor of the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act is because he doesn’t think the Senate will pass the bill and the vote is “part of sending this message that, hey, we’re willing to meet you halfway to try and get stuff done.”

Suozzi began by saying, “[W]e can’t say we’re against deporting criminals.”

Later, after the discussion turned to his vote in favor of the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, Suozzi stated, “And part of it is, I actually don’t think that’s going to get through the Senate. But I think that it’s part of sending this message that, hey, we’re willing to meet you halfway to try and get stuff done.”

