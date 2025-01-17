Dem Sen. Wyden: White House Hid Biden, if You Can’t Engage Off-Script, You’ve Got to Go

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) discussed reporting on Senate Democrats calling for President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 race and stated that “the day that I can’t do these open to all town hall meetings, stand there, take unscripted questions for an hour and a half, I’ve got to do something else. And clearly, that was part of this. I think that the White House hadn’t had Joe Biden out there doing those kinds of sessions. And we saw the consequences.”

Wyden said, [relevant remarks begin around 27:05] “I’m having town hall meetings this weekend at home. I’ve had 1,100 of them. And I’ve said to my staff, the day that I can’t do these open to all town hall meetings, stand there, take unscripted questions for an hour and a half, I’ve got to do something else. And clearly, that was part of this. I think that the White House hadn’t had Joe Biden out there doing those kinds of sessions. And we saw the consequences.”

Host Kasie Hunt then asked, “Did you feel, at the time, when Biden was still running for president, before that debate performance, that he was up to the job? Did you have any concerns ahead of time?”

Wyden responded, “During the first days of the term, we worked very closely together, and he was on the program. I wrote the biggest investment in fighting climate change in American history. … President Biden was with us every single step of the way. We said we’re going to reward people who reduce carbon. We’re going to have an effort to lower energy prices. It stood together. He was all in. But, clearly, after that big package went through in the first couple of years, I think he was not out on the trail as much, not in part of those spontaneous discussions, and it showed.”

