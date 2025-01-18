Huckabee: Rebuilding Gaza Is Responsibility of Hamas, Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Mike Huckabee, President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel, stated that the responsibility of rebuilding Gaza is “the responsibility of the people who messed this up, and that was Hamas, funded by the Iranians.” And argued that if Iran and Hamas have enough money to build weapons and tunnels, they should have some money to rebuild and aid civilians.

Huckabee stated, “Gaza is in a mess…because of Hamas. And Hamas did what they did because of Iran, and they had the funding for it. So, maybe if somebody rebuilds it, it ought to be the Iranians. If they had enough money to build rockets and bombs and missiles, perhaps they have enough money to rebuild the buildings and houses. And instead of building tunnels to hide weaponry in and instead of violating every kind of norm of human behavior, maybe they could spend that money on feeding their people, giving them a place to stay, and medical attention.”

Huckabee concluded, “But that’s the responsibility of the people who messed this up, and that was Hamas, funded by the Iranians. Let us never forget why Gaza is a hellhole right now.”

