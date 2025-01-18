Larry Wilmore: Our Brains, Common Sense Should Protect Us from Disinformation, Not Censorship

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” comedian Larry Wilmore argued that “the thing that should protect us from disinformation and misinformation on social media should be our brains and our common sense.” And he doesn’t get why people believe what they see on social media to begin with.

After host Bill Maher said that he thinks it’s possible Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was pro-free speech to begin with and has now decided to go with his original impulse, Wilmore stated, “Yeah. And he probably gets pressure from the people who he feels he’s aligned with. I don’t know why people are believing anything on Facebook in the first place, honestly. I think the thing that should protect us from disinformation and misinformation on social media should be our brains and our common sense. That should be the thing.”

Maher then jokingly responded, “Well, good luck with that, Larry.” And Wilmore agreed.

