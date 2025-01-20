Alex Marlow: Trump’s Speech ‘Called Out All the Bad Guys Right to Their Faces’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed President Donald Trump’s Inauguration speech.

Marlow said, “He called out all the bad guys right to their faces. They were all sitting there. Bush was there, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, all of them were there.”

