Sharpton: ‘Bitterness’ Has Driven Trump ‘Over the Deep Edge’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton claimed Friday on “Deadline” that “bitterness” had driven President Donald Trump “over the deep edge.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “You know, one thing that folks like yourself have said, you can bank on is he’s so vain, he wants to be liked. That is clearly not who was sworn in. He’s someone who has been hardened by the desire for — I mean, I’m not a doctor. I don’t know what hardened him, but but but he he is so devoted to the least popular and most polarizing policies that somehow that vanity has been replaced by revenge and retribution.”

Sharpton said, “I think that here’s a guy who always saw himself and his father as an outsider, felt that they always looked down on him in the New York Park Avenue business world, who broke through anyway. ‘I came through and beat all of you guys became president, and you humiliated me after I did all of this. You humiliated me. You mug shot me, dragged me in the court like a common criminal.’ And it may have put him so far in the dark side because he thought he had gotten past all of that. And gravity, brought him back down. I don’t know whether it’s going to take time for him to come out of that, but I don’t know what the opposition can do to help him deal with this, because he couldn’t even get through the Inauguration without taking shots at everybody. There’s a deep bitterness.”

He added, “A lot of that is because we act like he was always on the trajectory to be president. He wasn’t. He was an outside guy with a bad reputation in business that had had problems with Trump University, all that and made it anyway. He thought it sanitized everything, cleaned up everything and he ends up with four indictments and 34 felonies that has driven him, I think, over the deep edge.”

