Maher: People Celebrating UnitedHealth CEO’s Shooting Also Push Gun Control, Complain About Microaggressions

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed people who praised the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and stated that “it wasn’t that long ago when liberals thought shooting people who don’t share your politics was bad, or at least a microaggression.” And also wondered, “And what about gun control?”

Maher also pointed to how people on the left got angry when Sarah Palin put up a map with crosshairs on the districts of House Democrats that she wanted to see voted out of office in 2010 before saying, “But now vigilantism is okay when it’s someone you want dead?”

Maher stated, “And so, here I am again, feeling like an old-school liberal at odds with the new politics of the far left. Because it wasn’t that long ago when liberals thought shooting people who don’t share your politics was bad, or at least a microaggression. Doesn’t pumping someone full of lead verge dangerously close to mansplaining? And what about gun control?”

He continued, “When Sarah Palin posted a map with crosshairs on the districts of House Democrats she hoped to defeat in 2010, liberals went nuts. But now vigilantism is okay when it’s someone you want dead? And where does all this lead? Both parties having death squads?”

