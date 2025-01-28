Alex Marlow Show: The Oscars Threw Women Under the Bus for Trans Agenda

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed the Oscars.

Nolte said, “There are five Best Actress nominations every year…you’ve got all these actresses out there busting their butts, sometimes for decades, and then they’re talked about in the nomination conversation, and then, all of a sudden, a guy steps in and takes 20% of those slots. … The patriarchy wins again.”

