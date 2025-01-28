Homan: Denver, Chicago, L.A., San Diego, New York Have Been Biggest Obstacles, Have to Ramp Up Deportation Pace

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Border Czar Tom Homan argued that the pace of deportations needs to increase, sanctuary cities are the biggest obstacle to deporting criminal migrants, and Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and New York have given them the most trouble.

Host Jesse Watters asked, “Are you satisfied, Tom Homan, with the pace of migrant deportations?”

Homan responded, “No. We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to open that aperture up, which we’re going to do. … And we need more deportations, a lot more deportations, and that’s what we are working on.”

Watters then asked, “What’s your biggest challenge that’s holding you back from capturing and deporting more criminal migrants?”

Homan answered, “Sanctuary cities. Sanctuary cities are difficult to operate in. We’d much rather arrest — one agent can arrest one bad guy in the jail in ten minutes. But when they release them back into the community, we’ve got to send a whole team to find him, and some of them don’t want to be found. And it’s unsafe for the community because you’re putting a public safety threat back into the public, and that’s idiotic to begin with. It makes the job more dangerous for the agent, more dangerous for the alien, more dangerous for the community. So, we’ve got to spend a lot of time trying to locate this person, write up an operational plan, and seek to arrest them. It’s not efficient. And so, not only is it difficult, it’s very dangerous.”

Watters then asked, “Besides Chicago, what precinct, what mayor, what governor has given you the most trouble?”

Homan responded, “Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York. Look, New York — the mayor in New York says he wants to help, but the city council is stopping him. The commissioner of the NYPD is saying they’re not going to help. … And then he wants to do an executive action to get us into Rikers Island. … So, Mayor Adams says he wants to help, actions speak louder than words. We’ll find out where it goes.”

