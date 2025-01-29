Stacey Abrams: Republicans Are Making It ‘Safe to Discriminate Again’

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” that Republicans were making it “safe to discriminate” by going after DEI.

Abrams said, “While Donald Trump may be the avatar, he’s not an outlier as long as the rest of the Republican Party suborn what is happening. Whether it’s Stephen Miller at the podium or a U.S. senator they are all agreeing to the premise of Project 2025. Which is they want to hoard opportunity and legalize discrimination. We have spent 248 years as a nation undoing our original sins, which include slavery, silencing women, denying native Americans their citizenship a whole host of challenges. But what we’ve done since then, we’ve passed the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, which, by the way, you can’t rescind with an executive order.”

She continued, “This is the same man that bought him billboards saying that the Central Park Five should be put to death. This is not new behavior. This is also the man who began or at least fomented very aggressively the trope about Barack Obama. So let’s be clear. But this is not a bug this is a feature because those who may not necessarily agree with Christian Nationalism and may revile the notion of racial discrimination seem very comfortable with the possibility that they don’t have to compete anymore if these communities and if these groups can’t protest discrimination.”

Abrams added, “That is what they’re saying, Republicans right now are helping make it safe to discriminate.”

