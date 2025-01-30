Dem Sen. Kelly: GOP Senators ‘Really Uncomfortable,’ Gabbard Confirmation Not Certain

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republican senators were “really uncomfortable” with Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), so her confirmation is not a certainty.

Kelly said, “I’m certainly concerned with my colleagues about not being able to say that Edward Snowden is a traitor to this country and the guy should be in jail.”

He added, “He turned over millions of documents to the Russians, probably to the Chinese, released stuff publicly. It has done tremendous damage to all of our safety. You know, your safety, your your relatives, your family. But what it did to our intelligence community and our military, members of the military are much less safe today because of what Edward Snowden did. he should be in prison. he’s a traitor to the country.”

Host Joy Reid said, “So my question then is how can any United States Senator, any Republican Senator who purport to obviously care about national security as well, just on that alone, support someone who supports Edward Snowden?”

Kelly said, “I don’t think they should support him.”

Reid said, “Do you get the sense she’s going to get through?”

Kelly said, “I think there’s a lot of questions that are still that my Republican colleagues have. I think some of them have been answered, and probably a way that she was hoping would have gone the other way. I think some of them are still really, really uncomfortable with her running 18 intelligence agencies. So I don’t think her confirmation to this job is certain.”

