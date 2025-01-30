Kaine: Trump’s Comments on D.C. Plane Crash ‘Sickening, It Turns My Stomach’

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Donald Trump’s comments at a press briefing about Wednesday night’s deadly air crash were “sickening.”

Jansing said, “Let me ask you about what President Trump had to say today, because he had two specific points of criticism. One is that the NTSB, he said, history tells us takes a very long time to come to a conclusion and he felt that the American people deserved answers. So he put some of his own ideas out there, including suggesting that DEI diversity, equity and inclusion policies had somehow played a role in this crash. What’s your reaction?”

Kaine said, “Well, my reaction is, that’s sickening. It turns my stomach. Imagine you’re a you’re a family member and you’re grieving the loss of a family member and you have the President of the United States telling you that your loved one was killed because of DEI, when he has zero evidence.”

He added, “And I mean zero, I mean less than zero to suggest that that’s true. It’s been reported today that President Trump scrapped an aviation safety board that was advising the DHS on January 22nd, maybe he wanted to change the subject and not have to answer questions about why he did that. There was not an there was not an FAA Administrator named. Okay, he’s named somebody today. Great, but his his decision to instead of comfort grieving families start to play a blame game is really sickening.”

