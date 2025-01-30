Warren: ‘Hell No’ Dems Are Not Backing Down for Trump

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the Democratic Party will not support President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I want to ask you, what do you think Democrats need to pull themselves out of sort of this hole that they’re in since Trump has been elected, and who do you see as the leader of the Democratic Party at this moment?”

Warren said, “So, look, the thing we need to do is get off our butts and get in the fight. I get it. It hurts to lose to Donald Trump. It hurts to lose the Senate. It hurts to lose the House. We don’t have all the power we would like to have. Sure, that’s what elections do. We believe in Democracy. We accept the outcome of elections. We are not without power. What the Republican extremists are hoping is that we will all just be so demoralized that we will curl up in a ball just say, you do whatever you want. No, not only no, hell no.”

She added, “The nominees are terrible. We have to be in the fight.”

Warren concluded, “We need a government that doesn’t just work for a handful of billionaires and insiders. We need a government that works for all of us.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN