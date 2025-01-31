Cruz: Dem Hearing Behavior Reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Macbeth — ‘A Tale Told by an Idiot, Full of Sound and Fury, and Signifying Nothing’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized Democratic U.S. Senate colleagues for their demeanor during FBI nominee Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing earlier in the day.

The Texas Republican likened the ordeal to a line from Shakespeare.

“[I] think you’re absolutely right. Let’s, first of all, take an assessment of what happened today in the hearings, and I’ve got to say, watching the Democrats’ ridiculous behavior in the hearings, it reminded me of a line from Shakespeare’s Macbeth,” he said. “It was a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, and signifying nothing. I think the Democrats — they tried to put on a circus. They screamed. They yelled. They stomped their little feet, they beat the table. But at the end of the day, what is really striking is none of them made a serious argument that Kash Patel is not qualified.”

“He spent nearly two decades working in law enforcement,” Cruz continued. “He’s been a federal public defender. He’s been a federal prosecutor. He’s worked in the national security division of the Department of Justice. He’s been a senior national security staffer on Capitol Hill. He’s worked in the national security apparatus in the White House and he’s been the chief of staff at the Department of Defense. I mean, his experience is extensive. What they are afraid of is that Kash Patel will do exactly what Donald Trump promised. They are afraid, you know, it’s striking. If you look at what President Trump campaigned on across, the country one of the core promises Donald Trump made to this nation is that he would end the politicization and the weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI he would bring integrity back to DOJ and the FBI.”

He added, “And the Democrats are terrified that’s exactly what Kash Patel will do — not weaponize it against Democrats but bring the FBI back to its core mission of stopping back guys and enforcing the law regardless of party. And they’re freaking out — but here’s the good news, Sean, they didn’t score a single blow today. Kash Patel will be confirmed as the next director of the FBI.”

