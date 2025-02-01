Univision NY’s Salgado: Teachers Say We Have Gang Members in Schools, Sanctuaries Won’t Want to Give Access to Schools

During an interview with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday, Univision 41 New York journalist Mariela Salgado stated that teachers are telling her that there are gang members in schools that are a part of gangs like MS-13 and sanctuary jurisdictions aren’t going to want to let law enforcement inside to arrest them and “they’re going to have to come in, and that’s the reality.”

Salgado said, [relevant exchange begins around 13:25] “[W]e’re hearing things from teachers. I have a very good relationship with teachers from high schools. And they tell me, look, we have gang members here, like from MS-13. And that’s going to happen in Long Island. They’re going to want to come in. Because some of the places are sanctuaries, they’re not going to want to let them in, so they’re going to have to come in, and that’s the reality.”

Hochul responded, “The gangs have to go. There’s a gang — a dangerous gang from Venezuela, which is showing up here and causing crimes and wreaking havoc. And we have to just round them up and send them back. That’s not legal activity here. And that is exactly what the administration has been doing.”

Salgado then stated, “I’m also talking about…the gangs that are in schools who might be like MS-13.”

