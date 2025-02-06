Whoopi Goldberg: Republicans Acting Like They Don’t ‘Give a Damn About the Country’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that lawmakers in the Republican Party are acting like they do not “give a damn about the country.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “We should have an oversight to look at these things, and that was the clip that we played was the Oversight Committee, and, you know, Republicans voted it down, this review of Elon Musk, 20-19. My problem is not the review but who is in office, this unelected billionaire, and what the heck is he doing? Like, we have no transparency, not necessarily about the actions that are being made, but about who is making the decisions and why he’s making those decisions.”

Goldberg said, “There could be people from the other side who say, you know what, you’re right, this is craziness. We could have competent people thinking, you know, but listen, I’ve watched 60 years of history get wiped out. I know what they do. I know how this works. This is not new. But the newest thing is that I’ve never seen it both sides, not both sides. I’ve never seen the Republicans ever act in this fashion, ever, and to not give a damn about the country, to allow it to get torn apart this way is freaking me the hell out.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN