MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Every Single Republican Would Say Yes Sir’ to Trump Selling U.S. to Putin

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Thursday on “The ReidOut” that Republicans would all fall in line if President Donald Trump told them he was selling the United States to Russia.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, “At the heart and soul of the Republican bait and switch. First, they promised the American people that they would drive down the high cost of living. They’ve lied. Second their true goal is to enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations which is at the heart of this budget proposal.”

Reid said, “What’s the point of passing a budget if Republicans have already conceded that they are not in charge, that you or the Congress is not in charge of spending money? Elon Musk is. What’s the point of passing a budget if it’s really Elon Musk’s decision whether that budget is adhered to?”

She added, “We’ve seen, Leader Jeffries, that there aren’t three. There aren’t any. If Donald Trump announced tomorrow that he was selling the United States to Vladimir Putin personally and that we will now be owned by the Kremlin, every single Republican would say, ‘Yes, sir,’ and vote for it. We already have seen their behavior. We’ve stopped – I think most of us – have stopped expecting any different behavior from them.

