Moulton: Trump ‘Hired This South African Immigrant’ to Make Decisions About Security, ‘Doesn’t Sound Good to Me’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) reacted to DOGE reportedly looking at the Pentagon and looking at probationary employees by stating that while the Pentagon needs changes, President Donald Trump has “hired this South African immigrant to sit with him behind the Oval Office desk and make decisions about our national security. It doesn’t sound good to me. It shouldn’t make you feel safe at home with your family.” And he hopes there isn’t an attack on the U.S. because “the people who are supposed to be on the job, watching for these signs and signals are no longer on the job because Elon Musk, an immigrant, came in and sat behind the Oval Office desk, even though he was unelected to do so, and decided to just willy-nilly cut a bunch of people out of government jobs.”

Moulton began by saying, “Look, I am someone who’s championed reform at the Pentagon for a very long time. But reform isn’t just throwing people out. Reform is being smart about how we modernize our defense, being smart about how we spend our money, and reducing bureaucracy.”

He continued, “But just willy-nilly cutting a bunch of people whose jobs are critical for our national security? That’s irresponsible. It’s dangerous. And, God forbid, it leads to some attack on the United States that we’re not prepared for because the people who are supposed to be on the job, watching for these signs and signals are no longer on the job because Elon Musk, an immigrant, came in and sat behind the Oval Office desk, even though he was unelected to do so, and decided to just willy-nilly cut a bunch of people out of government jobs. It’s irresponsible. And, yet, somehow, it’s not surprising, coming from a commander-in-chief who, let’s not forget, dodged the draft himself. He was asked to go to Vietnam, he said, nope, someone else, some other American can go in my place. He faked an injury. And now, he’s hired this South African immigrant to sit with him behind the Oval Office desk and make decisions about our national security. It doesn’t sound good to me. It shouldn’t make you feel safe at home with your family.”

