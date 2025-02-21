MSNBC’s Scarborough: Trump ‘Standing Alone’ in Blaming Ukraine

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump was “standing alone” on his comments about the Ukraine war and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Scarborough said, “You know, the stakes are much higher now because we are in a place where Russia is at war with a country that it invaded, and actually the bloodiest war since Hitler’s invasion of Poland and the rest of Europe back in World War II. There are parallels, though, with President Trump’s first term. We’ve talked an awful lot about the Helsinki press conference where he said he trusted Vladimir Putin more than he trusted his own intel agency heads that he appointed. We talked about how other Republicans continued to pass really tough sanctions. Here, I just wrote down we have a secretary of state who has been a Cold War hawk. I mean, his family escaped from Cuba, so he’s earned his street cred there in a very dramatic way.”

He added, “We have an NSA director who has always been a hawk. We saw Thom Tillis go on the floor yesterday and say on the Senate floor what every Republican or almost every Republican is saying in the GOP cloakroom. We have General Kellogg, a man who every general admiral I’ve talked to that knows him, feels good about him being there, believing that he’s going to fight for the right thing. We’ve got The New York Post, of course, this morning, and we’ve had The New York Post for the past several days, along with The Wall Street Journal editorial page, just eviscerating President Trump’s negotiating position and his statements. So we actually do have, for the most part, President Trump standing alone in calling Zelensky a dictator and blaming Zelensky and Ukraine for the start of this war.”

