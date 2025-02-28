Shaheen: GOP Lawmakers Privately Say Trump ‘Gone Too Far’ on Ukraine

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) claimed on CNN’s “News Central” that some of her Republican colleagues privately say President Donald Trump’s actions on Ukraine have gone too far.

Shaheen said, “Vladimir Putin is a murderous dictator. He is a thug who understands one thing, and that is strength, and anytime he thinks he can get the better of Donald Trump, he is going to do that.”

She continued, “We have ten Democrats and ten Republicans, a fifth of the senate on that resolution, because there is bipartisan support in the United States Senate for Ukraine. I think most of us were horrified when we saw what the United States did at the UN. We were on the side not just of Russia, but of North Korea, of Sudan, of countries that don’t believe in democracy and don’t support peaceful solutions.”

She added, “We hope that our Republican colleagues will wake up and say this is not the direction that we should be heading in. They will put a check on the president, which is the responsibility of Congress. That is what we are supposed to do. We have three branches of government, so we have checks and balances. So we have oversight authority, and we need our Republican colleagues to step up and say in public what they’ve been willing to say privately which is the president has gone too far.”

Host Sara Sidner asked, “You’re hearing that privately from Republicans that the president has gone too far when it comes to Ukraine.”

Shaheen said, “Yes.”

