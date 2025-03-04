Dem Rep. Suozzi: We Shouldn’t Replace ‘High-Wage’ Gov’t Employees When They Retire

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) stated that while the way the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is doing things is haphazard, “Government’s too big. There’s a lot of waste, fraud, and abuse.” And we should trim the size of the federal government by not replacing high-wage government employees when they naturally retire and then using consolidation and technology.

Suozzi said, “Government’s too big. There’s a lot of waste, fraud, and abuse. But what he’s doing, like I said, is reckless.”

He added, “Well, when you fire the people who oversee the nuclear stockpile…when you fire the people who are responsible for overseeing the avian flu, and then you bring them back. … They fired the people responsible for overseeing measles, and then you bring them back.”

Suozzi then questioned firing lower-wage employees and said, “Why not have a plan, over a period of two years, and say, when the high-wage employees retire through normal attrition, we don’t replace them? And we do consolidation and we use technology to do more.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett