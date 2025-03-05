Kid Rock to Democrats: ‘Maybe Just Shut Up, Sit There and Learn Something’

Tuesday, shortly before President Donald Trump delivered his address to a joint session of Congress, musician and entertainer Kid Rock offered Democrats some advice.

Host Jesse Watters said, “So, they’ve really got the Democrats struggling, and we’re hearing there’s going to be some stunts tonight. You know a thing or two about stunts, grabbing attention may be causing a ruckus. Anything you’re thinking of that they could possibly do? Any advice for them?”

“Maybe just shut up, sit there, and learn something,” Kid Rock replied. “I mean, how’d that work? When Nancy, you know, did her little — tore up her little thing. What? Ilhan Omar is going to walk out? I mean, come on, just, you know, collect your things from your office, put a basket on your head and walk back to where you came from. That’s what I would say.”

“You told me the last time you actually played at President Obama’s inauguration,” Watters said. “So you’re someone who respects the office. Isn’t this just about respecting the office these nights?”

“It should be,” Kid Rock responded. “It should absolutely be. I mean, you know, they’re obviously still butt sore, because their message was so horrible, just so terrible for the last four years with everything that’s going on with this, I mean, woke mind virus start there and just moved down the list. And finally, you know, it’s the old talking point, but it’s commonsense. Just to hear commonsense coming from a group of people are in there. I’ve never been more excited about the group of people that are surrounding the President that he’s put into office.”

He added, “I’ve been fortunate enough to know a lot of them personally. And just to, I mean, just being at the Daytona 500 it was like, just sitting there with some mutual friends, was like, it feels like America. We’re celebrating America, all of the things that are great about our country. And it really does. America’s back, baby.”

