Lindsey Graham: ‘Zelensky Blew It in the White House’

On this week’s edition of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for how he handled himself at the White House weeks earlier.

However, the South Carolina Republican warned if the United States pulled the plug on Ukraine, the result would be “worse than Afghanistan.”

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “So there’s a pause right now on Ukrainian aid and intelligence sharing. There are reports that that is hampering Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against this incoming new wave of attacks from Russia. Have you talked with the White House about that? How concerned are you about the long-term impacts of the pause?”

“Yeah, I talked to Mike Waltz a couple of days ago,” Graham replied. “The goal is to end the war honorably and justly. You know, Zelensky blew it in the White House. We’d been working on this mineral steel for a very long time, but we are where we are. Yeah, I am worried about cutting off intelligence and weapons to Ukraine as long as the fighting is going on. If we pull the plug on Ukraine, it’d be worse than Afghanistan. I don’t think President Trump has any desire to do that. But until we have a ceasefire, I would give Ukraine what they need in terms of intelligence and weapons to themselves.”

He added, “In terms of Russia, I will be introducing sanctions on their banking sector and on their energy sector next week, urging them to get to the table if they don’t engage in ceasefire and peace talks with the administration. We should sanction the hell out of them. And I’ll have legislation to do that next week.”

