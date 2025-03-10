Dem Rep. Bera: I Think Ukraine Will Have to Cede Territory to Get a Deal, ‘Not How I Would Go About Doing It’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that “if we can get a peace deal that guarantees Ukrainian security, I suspect Ukraine’s going to have to cede some territory. That’s not how I would go about doing it.” But if President Donald Trump is able to pull off getting this kind of deal into place, “then I’m not going to root against that.”

Bera said Democrats should “let Trump’s policies play out” and see how people react. And he wants to be “part of the solution” but he doesn’t think the tariffs on Canada and Mexico are a good idea, but if he’s wrong, Democrats will probably lose the next election.

He added, “I think we’ve got to put out our ideas and how we would approach things. So, you were talking about Ukraine, if we can get a peace deal that guarantees Ukrainian security, I suspect Ukraine’s going to have to cede some territory. That’s not how I would go about doing it. I think the Ukrainian people have been courageous, Vladimir Putin was the aggressor. But, if he gets it done, then I’m not going to root against that.”

