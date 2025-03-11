GOP Rep. McCormick on CR: I’m Skeptical That We’ll in Future, Congress Won’t Change

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) stated that he doesn’t like the continuing resolution’s spending level and stated that “I don’t understand what’s going to be different next year from this year. We’re going to have the same amount of people in Congress, maybe a couple more votes because of the special elections.”

McCormick said, “I think they’re going to have to rely on Democrat votes, quite frankly, because I think there [are] enough people that are concerned about the CR, the fact that we had four months, four months since the election to prepare for this, to actually get something passed without doing a CR. Since I’ve been in Congress, and this is my third year in Congress now, we’ve done nothing but CRs. That means we’re doing COVID-level spending still, $7 trillion a year when we only bring in 5 trillion. That means we have a 30% — over a 30% shortfall, and that’s just not responsible. I don’t think we should be spending at COVID levels, and we haven’t done anything to correct that in three years, very irresponsible. But I don’t want to see the government shut down. I’d certainly like to see us be more responsible, to pass our appropriations bills and actually get this across the finish line. I don’t understand what’s going to be different next year from this year. We’re going to have the same amount of people in Congress, maybe a couple more votes because of the special elections. But I’m very concerned that we’re not doing our job the way it’s supposed to be done.”

McCormick added that he’s on the fence because “I don’t think we’ve addressed the Medicaid problem at all. There are several states where the federal government spends — 90% of the bill goes to be picked up by the federal government. It used to be that the federal government had one-third of the government spending. Now it’s two-thirds of the government spending. We keep on spending ourselves into oblivion, and that’s just not right. We need to do things better. We didn’t put in a PBM fix. We didn’t put in site neutrality. All of the things that have to do with health care, our biggest spending item, have not been addressed at all.”

