Hawley: Universities Should Have Endowments Taxed, Lose Federal Funding

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) argued that universities should have their endowments taxed and “These people should be getting no federal funding.”

While discussing Columbia University, Hawley said, “By the way, do you know what we should do? Tax their endowments. These universities are just giant hedge funds that take our money, indoctrinate our kids, and then get rich off of it. These people should be getting no federal funding. We ought to be taxing their endowments. And we ought to be expelling from this country any student on a visa who engages in this kind of garbage.”

After host Laura Ingraham said that schools that are guilty of discrimination can lose tax-exempt status, Hawley added that schools have a “clear pattern and practice…and the pattern and practice is to coddle the left-wing, pro-Hamas lawbreakers who are smashing into buildings, who are assaulting Jewish students” and schools are “discriminating against Jewish students, no doubt. And the worst part is, they’re doing it with our money. They’re taking our tax money. And you’re right, that money comes with a lot of strings attached. It’s time we started to pull on those strings.”

