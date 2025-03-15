Hawley: Colleges Are Discriminating Against Jewish Students with Our Money

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) condemned a string of anti-Jewish protests on college campuses that have taken place in recent years, particularly under the Biden administration.

The Missouri Republican noted how Columbia University had moved to end that practice now that the federal government is under the leadership of the Trump administration.

“There is a clear pattern in practice here, and the pattern in practice is to coddle the left-wing, pro-Hamas lawbreakers who are smashing into buildings, who are assaulting Jewish students,” he said. “Laura, I had a student in my office the other day, proud American, Jewish American. He’s actually going to join our armed forces. And what did he have his arm in a sling? Why? Because on his own college campus, because he had the temerity to set up a table for Israel, he got jumped by a bunch of thugs.”

Hawley added, “I mean, really, and the college is just putting up with it. I mean, just letting it happen. So yes, they’re discriminating against Jewish students, no doubt. And the worst part is, they’re doing it with our money. They’re taking our tax money. And you’re right, that money comes with a lot of strings attached. It’s time we started to pull on those strings.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor