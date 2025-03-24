Columbia Prof. on Enhanced Protest Security: NYPD Wants ‘to Exercise Coercive Police Violence’

On Monday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” Columbia University Professor Reinhold Martin, who also serves as President of Columbia’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, but was speaking for only himself, reacted to changes around protest security agreed to by Columbia university by stating that the NYPD is “clearly, seeking a partner on the inside of our campus to exercise coercive police violence on the inside of the campus.”

Martin stated, “[T]hese changes were developed — or — under extreme pressure. Much of the focus has been on the restructuring of Middle Eastern Studies in general, not just the department. But I also want to emphasize the role of the NYPD in, first, arresting our students last year, and now, clearly, seeking a partner on the inside of our campus to exercise coercive police violence on the inside of the campus.”

Co-host Scott Tong then asked, “So, what you’re saying is, these changes are allowing enhanced police presence on campus now?”

Martin responded, “Well, or a police-like presence that didn’t exist before, that, probably, we can assume, will act in concert or in some sort of coordination with NYPD. I’m highlighting the role of NYPD.”

