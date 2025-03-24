Gina McCarthy: Trump Admin. Attacking ‘Fundamental Tenets’ of EPA to Focus on ‘Energy Dominance’

On Monday’s “PBS NewsHour,” former Biden Climate Adviser and former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy stated that the Trump administration is “challenging all of the fundamental tenets of what [the] EPA stands for.” And cited as an example, changing the agency’s mission “to American energy dominance.”

McCarthy said, “Look, they are challenging all of the fundamental tenets of what [the] EPA stands for. First of all, we know that Administrator [Zeldin] has changed the mission of the agency from protecting health and the environment to American energy dominance. Now, how does that work for an agency that’s trying to keep people healthy, that’s trying to reduce sources of pollution, and do it in a way that’s credible and consistent with the laws of our country? And so, it is a sad moment right now, because they’re trying to dismiss 65% of the human beings that have worked so hard at [the] EPA.”

She continued, “And they’re really looking at dismantling all of the scientists, the Office of Research and Development, our Environmental Justice office. So, there is nothing that isn’t at risk at [the] EPA, but, most importantly, the risk it poses to people in our country is extraordinary, and they have to be aware, because we may end up having to protect ourselves if [the] EPA isn’t there for us.”

