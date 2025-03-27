Bondi: We Won’t Negotiate Plea Deals on Any Anti-Tesla Violence Case

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said that, at her instruction, the Department of Justice will not engage in any negotiations on plea deals with anyone arrested for and charged for anti-Tesla violence.

While discussing a case in Las Vegas, [relevant remarks begin around 5:40] Bondi stated, “That was remarkable police work, working with the state police, our FBI, they have been going nonstop on this case. This guy is in custody. Laura, he is facing [a] five-year minimum mandatory, to 20 years in prison. And this was great police work. This guy thought he got away with it. So, these people better look out. They better cut it out. Because we are coming after you. And, at my direction, there will be no negotiating on these people.”

She continued, “We are seeking 20 years in prison. They are setting off bombs, the huge fires. Look what you’re seeing, huge, massive fires, in residential neighborhoods, at charging stations, someone is going to get killed, a citizen is going to get killed, and these people, we are not doing any plea negotiations on them. So, they better cut it out.”

