CBC Chair: You Don’t Fire Workforce to Make Gov’t Efficient, They Know How to Make It Efficient

During a portion of an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) stated that in finding abuse and inefficiency in government “it’s important that we go in with a scalpel and not a chainsaw,” and “you don’t fire the workforce if you’re trying to find efficiencies. These are the folks who know where the efficiencies can be made.”

Host José Díaz-Balart asked, “I’m just wondering, where do you draw the line in efficiency, in if there [are] exaggerated costs or abuse of some things? Where do you draw the line on finding that abuse, finding inefficiencies, and, yet, not affecting the people that so desperately count on that help?”

Clarke responded, “Well, I would say that it’s important that we go in with a scalpel and not a chainsaw, right? I would say that you don’t fire the workforce if you’re trying to find efficiencies. These are the folks who know where the efficiencies can be made.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, we have an obligation, as Americans, to take care of one another. And that means that, what some people call entitlements, others refer to and I believe are earned benefits. You earn, in your employment, Social Security benefits, you earn, in your employment, health care and Medicare. So, for these individuals to target these earned benefits is a huge departure from the compact that we’ve had with Americans for generations now.”

