Dem Rep. Gomez: Biden Took ‘Big Steps’ on Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) stated that President Joe Biden “did take big steps during his administration” to secure the border and that Biden “also was focused on cracking down on fentanyl in a way that actually cracks down.”

In response to a question on whether he wishes President Joe Biden had done more on immigration during his tenure in office, Gomez said, “Well, wishing is not going to change the facts, right? So, I think that one of the things we’ve got to look at is that Biden did take big steps during his administration. You saw a rapid decline in illegal [border] crossings. And also was focused on cracking down on fentanyl in a way that actually cracks down. We know for a fact that fentanyl, 80% of it comes in at ports of entry, delivered and carried by U.S. citizens. We should be focusing on that to make our country safer.”

He continued, “So, we can wish all we want, but this is the situation we’re in. And I believe that Trump is also using these laws in a way that drives up prices for working people, makes people less secure, and makes our communities less safe.”

