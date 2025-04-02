Schiff: Dems Holding ‘Shadow Hearings’ to Expose Trump’s ‘Runaway Corruption’

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Prime” that the Democrats have planned so-called shadow hearings to “expose” the Trump administration’s “corruption.”

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “You announced today a set of hearings are going to have next week with fired DOJ officials. What is it you are hoping to learn from them?”

Schiff said, “Well, today as you know, we saw the case, the corruption case against the mayor of New York dismissed with prejudice. That means that case can never be brought again. It wasn’t dismissed because of a lack of evidence. It was dismissed because the administration tried to engage in a corrupt bargain with the mayor, in which it would make the charges go away, at least for a time, if he would do their bidding on unrelated policy matters. The only losers there are the American people. In the judiciary committee, we’re not having hearings on any of this, any of these abuses of power. What happened in New York is just one of many examples.”

He added, “So I’m teaming up with Jamie Raskin. We’re doing our own hearing to bring in some of the prosecutors who were fired or had to quit because of these corrupt acts. We’re also bringing in a young attorney who left one of the major law firms because the law firms are capitulating to the Trump administration and are also giving in to this campaign of abuse of power and an attack on the rule of law.”

Schiff concluded, “Shedding a light through these spotlight or shadow hearings, like we’re going to do on Monday at 330, we’re going to expose this corruption at the top of the Justice Department for the American people to see. And that’s one way also of putting pressure on this administration and pressure on our Republican colleagues to do something about the runaway corruption of this administration.”

