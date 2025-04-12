Maher: I Don’t Want Khalil Deported, But if He Was a White Supremacist, He Would Be Quickly Deported

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he doesn’t agree with deporting Mahmoud Khalil on free speech grounds, there is a double standard for how bigotry towards Jews is handled compared to how bigotry towards other groups is and a group of white supremacists who treated black students the way Jewish students at Columbia were, they’d be quickly removed from the country.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” host Piers Morgan said, “What if I was a young student at Columbia, there on a green card…and I start leading a group which is a bunch of white supremacists and we start terrorizing black students in the way that they were terrorizing Jewish students? … In that circumstance, would we all be as comfortable with this? Or is it the reality, which was exposed by the mobs at Columbia, which is that, for some reason, Jews get treated differently [from] anybody else when it comes to this kind of thing?”

Maher responded, “Correct.”

Morgan continued, “Because, if that had been, honestly, white supremacists treating black students like that, they would be out of the country in ten minutes.”

Maher responded, “So true. Completely true. That is completely true.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett