Maher: Left Won’t Admit ‘All Beliefs Are Not the Same’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil is wrong, but “the left has to admit that some beliefs are virulent, that all beliefs are not the same.” And “The left doesn’t admit that, that’s the problem, is that these kids are out there and they treat a terrorist organization” as a positive.

Maher said, “As always, I think there is a reasonable compromise, it always exists. I think the right has to admit that you can’t disappear people for their beliefs, and the left has to admit that some beliefs are virulent, that all beliefs are not the same. If you’re pro-Hamas, you’re for Sharia law. Sharia law is not just different than our way of government, it’s worse. You’re wanting to put women in burqas.”

He added, “The left doesn’t admit that, that’s the problem, is that these kids are out there and they treat a terrorist organization with the most illiberal beliefs in the world as some sort of liberating force, some sort of force for good, intifada today, this kind of stuff, and as long as, again, they’re over there with that, you will get the pendulum way over there with that.”

