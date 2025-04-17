Marlow and Ingraham: The Democrats Just Gave Away Their Plan to Impeach and Remove Trump

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” that Democrats plan to tie up President Donald Trump’s agenda in court until they can win majorities in the midterms and impeach him.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Now, Alex, I think the lawfare, all the collusion among the attorneys general and the Democrat Party officials that they’re now admitting on camera, look, they’ve had some success, you know, in simply delaying Trump’s agenda. So they had to stay on the firing of the probationary workers, the stay on cutting certain grants, transgender inmates. So for them, is a delay a win? And what can the Trump team do in that regard?”

Marlow said, “Yeah, this is where they feel like they’ve got the Trump team in checkmate, and I’ll tell you, Laura, it’s very surreal to watch them go to the mat to try to defend these illegal alien gang members and try to actually get, you know, Bukele to fly them back from El Salvador. But they’re not crazy. Why are they doing this? They’re doing this because they want to have due process for every single illegal alien who is deported in this country. Because if they do that, which they’re not entitled to it, but if they get all of it, it will take literally hundreds of years to litigate all this stuff and have it go through the courts. They want to have everything tied up with all of their trials and their injunctions so that Trump is stifled and can’t do anything. He can’t lift a finger without there being a lawsuit.”

He added, “This has been their design. They’ve been building a lawfare superstructure since 2008, where Mark Elias used lawfare to try to win that Minnesota Senate race for Al Franken, that got us Obamacare. Once they had that, they had it in place. Remember, there were more injunctions against Trump in his first term than there were in the prior 100 years in this country, and they’re already gonna surpass that in the first year of this administration. This is the playbook. They’re challenging Trump. Will Trump defy a court order? He hasn’t done that yet. He doesn’t want a constitutional crisis. Remember, even the Boasberg case, those people were on a plane and out of the country by the time that injunction came down. Miller played it perfectly. Will Miller play perfectly every single time? They’re betting they’re gonna catch him slipping up and they’ll be cornered.”

Ingraham said, “Yeah, and they’ll get the midterm win and then they’ll impeach him. That’s their plan. And then if they win the presidency again, open the border again. So they want a never-ending stream of humanity into the United States. That’s their goal.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN