Peter Schweizer Explains Why Reagan Would Approve of Trump’s Tariff Strategy

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer discussed tariffs.

Schweizer said, “China is now the one that is isolated. So, I think the approach has been very, very good. It’s a grand strategy that is designed to isolate and punish China. It’s similar to what Reagan did against the Soviet Union.”

He added, “Reagan would be a different Reagan today than he was in the 1980s, because the political environment is very, very different.”

