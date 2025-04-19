Dem Sen. Smith: Trump Bringing Back Coal Will Increase Costs

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) reacted to President Donald Trump’s policies to bring back coal that he announced last week by stating that doing so will cause everybody’s utility costs to increase.

Host Bill Maher said that when political division gets to the point where people hate those on the other side, then policies become irrelevant, “it’s just how can I f*ck you up? That’s how our country is run, how can I f*ck you up because I just hate you? So, much of Republican politics is trolling, it’s just doing shit just because I — Trump last week, bringing back coal?”

Smith responded, “It’s really smart. That’ll make everyone’s utility costs go up. So, super good idea if you’re trying to lower costs for people, right?”

