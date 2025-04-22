Warnock: Jesus ‘Victim of Identity Theft,’ GOP Is Attacking the Poor in the Name of Faith

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Republican Party was “attacking the poor” in the name of the Christian faith.

Warnock said, “The most of the anti-Christian bias that I’m encountering is being visited upon upon us by people who do that in the name of Christianity. I think if they want to defend the faith, they ought to defend the poor. That’s who Jesus stood up for. I understand that this same letter was sent out by the State Department. Well, if the State Department wants to defend the faith and the meaning of the faith, they should restore those cuts to USAID because here we’re talking about resources that strengthen the poor all over the globe, which, by the way, is not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. It’s good American diplomacy. They would not cut PEPFAR if they want to do something. I think these these draconian cuts to poor people both here and abroad are both anti-Christian and inhumane.”

He added, “I think we are in a moment where Jesus is a victim of identity theft. I don’t know what bible folks are reading attacking the poor in the name of the faith.”

