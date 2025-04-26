Maher: Some of the Material in MD Books SCOTUS Case Are Factually Wrong

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher commented on the Supreme Court case over parental objections to certain books in public schools in Maryland and the parents requesting to opt out by saying that some of what’s in the material is nonsense and inaccurate.

Maher said, “[F]rom one of the books, ‘When we’re born, people make a guess about our gender and label us boy or girl based on our body parts. Sometimes they’re right; sometimes they’re wrong.’ Now, I think that’s bullshit, okay. No, they’re almost always right. If you have a dick, you’re almost always a boy.”

He continued, “And this — I think it’s okay to teach kids that there’s a default setting for humans, and if you’re not part of that default setting, it doesn’t make you a worse person, these things happen. On the right, they don’t even believe that trans is a thing, it is a thing. But it’s not a thing that happens like this, where, well, we don’t know, jump ball, every baby is a jump ball. And even Elena Kagan, one of the most liberal [justices] said, I suspect there are a lot of non-religious parents who also weren’t all that thrilled about this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett