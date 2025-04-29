Bruce: Russia’s Temporary Ceasefire Isn’t a Meaningful Commitment, ‘Why Wait for Ten Days?’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce agreed with Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha’s argument that Russia’s proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire running from May 8-10 isn’t really a significant commitment since if Russia was really concerned about humanitarian issues or any sort of regular ceasefire, it wouldn’t wait for ten days.

Bruce said, “I think that what Marco Rubio said, the Secretary of State, just this weekend, is that the next few days are critical. Essentially, what we’ve noted, regularly, is that we are going to look at what Putin does, not what he says. This is key. And the point of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine is a very good one. If this really is about a commitment to anything regular and actually humanitarian, why wait for ten days? And it’s not — what President Trump is asking for and what Secretary Rubio has noted, regularly, is that we need to see real action that indicates that these parties, in particular, of course, President Putin, is serious about stopping the carnage.”

Bruce added that there have been signs Ukraine wants a ceasefire and “these parties have got to make the decision to end this.”

