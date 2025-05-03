NYT’s Brooks: PBS Is ‘Good’ ‘in Relative Terms,’ Less Biased than CNN

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to President Donald Trump’s executive order revoking funding to NPR and PBS by saying that PBS is more down the middle than CNN and he defends PBS “because I know how good we do in relative terms,” and because the local PBS affiliates aren’t ideological.

Brooks said, “At its core, the Trump administration is based on one theme: Which is, they think progressive elites have destroyed the country, we need to take progressive elites down. And that’s whether they’re in museums and in sciences and the universities, whatever. And so, in some sense, they have some case to be made that the elites have become a little more progressive.”

He added, “I would say, if you think PBS is biased, compared to who? Name one news organization in America — and I shouldn’t be defending us. I get paid by PBS, but I’m going to do it — who’s more straight down the line than we are? Is it MSNBC? Is it Fox? Is it CNN? Lisa Desjardins, like, one of the great journalists of our time? And so, I will defend PBS, A. because I know how good we do in relative terms, but, B. because we travel around the country, and we see the local affiliates, where they’re not doing some ideological thing. They are the voice of their community.”

