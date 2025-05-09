GOP Rep. LaHood: Can’t Bail Out States Like Mine with High SALT Deduction

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) stated that “we can’t be bailing out high-tax states like New York, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, even Illinois, my home state” by having a high SALT deduction, which he stated is costly and argued that paying for something like that would be one thing if the government wasn’t massively in debt.

LaHood said, “I think we’ll have to have President Trump weigh in on this. But I think there [are] many fiscal conservatives in the House — and I include myself in there — that we can’t be bailing out high-tax states like New York, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, even Illinois, my home state, by putting this deduction at a high level. It costs a lot of taxpayer money.”

He continued, “I think it would be a much different conversation if we were $36 trillion in surplus. But we’re not. We’re $36 trillion in debt. The point and the goal of this bill is to create an atmosphere that brings rocket fuel to the economy and the free market system. And, again, the high cost of what SALT entails, I think, is a tough sell with many fiscally-minded Republicans.”

