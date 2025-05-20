CNN’s Jennings to Dem Strategist: Your Answer to Biden Cover-Up Is ‘Trump’

Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight,” CNN contributor Scott Jennings batted down co-panelist Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky’s response to recent revelations about former President Joe Biden’s health.

Roginsky argued the focus should be on President Donald Trump, not Biden.

Jennings rebutted Roginsky by noting Biden’s health was a prominent story in the news cycle, and Democrats’ response was “Trump.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JENNINGS: Are you arguing that Joe Biden was fine during his —

ROGINSKY: I’m not arguing that he was fine. I’m arguing that —

JENNINGS: You keep pivoting back to Trump, who’s — who’s clearly fine.

ROGINSKY: I’m sorry. Let me tell you why — let me ask you — let me ask you a question.

JENNINGS: I’m just asking if you’re arguing that something was not wrong with Joe Biden.

(CROSSTALK)

ROGINSKY: I’m so glad you asked that question because Joe Biden’s no longer the President. Donald — Donald —

JENNINGS: But he was.

(CROSSTALK)

ROGINSKY: Donald — well, no, actually.

(CROSSTALK)

JENNINGS: And that’s the — the story tonight. He had all those covered up.

ROGINSKY: Donald — stop, stop, stop.

(CROSSTALK)

ROGINSKY: Let me finish what I’m saying. Donald Trump is the President of The United States. I would dearly love to see a cognitive test from him because as somebody who’s lived in the New York media market for the last 40 years, I can tell you that the Donald Trump that I knew in the ’80s is not the Donald Trump that I hear today.

JENNINGS: So, your answer to the cover-up is Trump.

ROGINSKY: My answer is —

JENNINGS: Your answer to every question is Trump.

ROGINSKY: No, my answer is —

JENNINGS: Cover-up is the story tonight.

ROGINSKY: The president — the president — yes. The cover up is also the President of the United States who happens to Donald J. Trump today is not — yeah. You could laugh all you want.

JENNINGS: I am definitely laughing. We are laughing.

PHILLIP: All right.

ROGINSKY: You know why you’re laughing? Because you don’t — no, no.

PHILLIP: We’re going to —

ROGINSKY: No, no, we’re not laughing. You don’t want to answer the question, Scott. Your president –

JENNINGS: Yeah. What — what question?

PHILLIP: Julie, we’re going to leave it there.

ROGINSKY: I’d love to see his cognitive test. I’d love to see his test.

JENNINGS: I’m sure he’ll be fine.