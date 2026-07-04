Exclusive — Lt. Col. Allen West: Founders Would Be ‘Very Upset’ with Mamdani, Might Hit Him with Cane

Friday, on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Lt. Col Allen West talked about Zohran Mamdani.

West said, “I think if the founding fathers were to come back and they were to hear someone like a Zohran Mamdani say that we’re going to replace the frigidity of

rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism, they would be very upset. They would be very shocked. They would probably walk up to him with their

cane and they might hit him across the kneecaps.”

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