Aviation watchers who tracked what appeared at first to be the erratic flight path of a small plane early Saturday morning were surprised when its pattern finally made clear what it was commemorating over the American Heartland.

Turns out a single-engine Cessna’s complex flight path over Ohio drew the words “USA 250TH” perfectly inside a geographic outline of the borders of the United States of America, taking what one aviation publication called “a grueling six hours” to do so.

According to the aviation news network AirLive:

The aircraft behind the aerial masterpiece is a Cessna Skylane RG (Retractable Gear), bearing the registration N4936T. According to flight radar logs, the pilot departed from [Ohio’s] Norwalk Huron County Airport at exactly 6:00 AM EDT, taking advantage of the smooth, calm morning air. Climbing to a cruising altitude of 10,000 feet, the aircraft went straight to work on an incredibly complex pre-planned GPS flight path.

The flight ended around noon.

The outlet reported the “the pilot executed the drawing in three distinct, highly calculated phases.”

First it carved out the block letters “USA,” then the pilot headed south to spell out “250th” and in the final phase, the aircraft drew the country’s border.

“While the completed flight path has created an internet sensation among radar watchers, the stunt required precise fuel management,” the aviation outlet reported.

The Cessna 182 reportedly holds about 85 gallons of fuel. Consuming an average of 11 to 14 gallons per hour, depending on several factors, that six-hour flight pushed the aircraft to its flying limits.

In some X posts, however, woke trolls and killjoys couldn’t resist taking the aviation feat to task.

“What a waste of gas,” wrote one.

Wrote another, “What an interesting choice, considering the ecological impact jet fuel has on the environment and the rising temperatures globally, not to mention the economic costs. To say this is tone deaf is a gross understatement…”

But another, short and to the point, wrote: “Damn that’s cool.”

FAA records show the plane is owned by Dakma LLC, an aviation company in Parma, Ohio, an Ohio ABC affiliated reported.

But who was behind the controls of the aircraft was still a mystery as of Saturday afternoon as the flight path went viral.

The name of the pilot has not been reported by anyone so far.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.