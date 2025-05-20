GOP Sen. Marshall: Legacy Media ‘Complicit’ in Biden Cover-Up

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) expressed his skepticism regarding the timing of former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

The Kansas Republican charged that the media were “complicit” in a possible cover-up.

“You’re a physician yourself. Now we learn that President Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. We have the doctor’s letter of February 24 last year. There was no mention of any prostate cancer. Is it possible that they missed it, or are we just watching another cover-up here?

“Well, Maria, certainly, all things are possible right now,” Marshall replied. “But what we do know is that, typically, this type of cancer takes at least two years to spread to the bones, at least two years, typically five years. It’s inconceivable to me that they weren’t doing PSA test. If they were doing them, show them to us. If they weren’t, then show us that as well. All they have to do to dispel this rumor is show us the data, show us the President’s records.”

He continued, “But, the big issue here to me is, what about six months from now when — let’s just assume that Joe Biden will be completely mentally incapacitated in six months. Now they’re going to go back and say, oh, these are metastasis from the prostate, the cancer that caused this, not the Alzheimer’s that we’ve been seeing, or the Parkinson’s, whichever it is, if not both of them, that’s been affecting his mental capacity now for several years, and they’ll continue the lie. The legacy media is complicit in all this. The White House — his White House surrounding him is complicit in this.”

“Look, they’ve lied to us about Russia, Russia, Russia,” Marshall added. “They lied to us about the Hunter Biden laptop. They lied to us about all things, COVID, and now they’re one more cover-up. Joe Biden has been out of office now for, what, not even six months, a year, and there is one more cover-up here. The great, great cover-up is upon us. So coincidental. Right after the Hur testimony comes out, that recording, which was way worse than I would have thought it would have been, Joe Biden had tangential thought processes going on. They’re a classic sign of Alzheimer’s disease, as we know, where he couldn’t complete sentences. Really, he didn’t have any memory recollection beyond 2015 if you listen to that tape.”

